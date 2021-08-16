Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,270 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.