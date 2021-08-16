Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $113.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

