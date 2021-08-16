Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

