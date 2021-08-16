Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $355.24 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.40 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.92. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $113,056,996 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

