Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 22,497 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Linde were worth $107,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.38. 36,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

