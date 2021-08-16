Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.73. The stock had a trading volume of 107,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,663. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

