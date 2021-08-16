Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 440 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 465 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 435.56.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.