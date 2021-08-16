Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 59,899 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $724,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $97.47 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

