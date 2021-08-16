Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.75 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

