Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 166,832 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 166,832 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,328. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.