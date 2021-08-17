$0.06 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

