$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.