-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Verastem by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

VSTM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

