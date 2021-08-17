$0.13 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TCMD opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 287.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

