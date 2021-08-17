-$0.15 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,797,314 shares of company stock worth $46,819,620. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.