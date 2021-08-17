$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.14. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

PRPL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,265. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

