$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMI. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.