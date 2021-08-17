$0.34 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,316,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after buying an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 386,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,744,612. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.60 and a beta of 3.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

