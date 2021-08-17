$0.35 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

INVH stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

