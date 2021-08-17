$0.39 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FCPT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. 6,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,005. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

