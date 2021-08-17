-$0.42 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.32). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

