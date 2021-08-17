$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Global Net Lease also posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.