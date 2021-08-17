$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Insperity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

