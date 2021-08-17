$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,854. Insperity has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,525,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

