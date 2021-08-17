$1.01 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

