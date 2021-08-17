$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $692.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,316,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 1,271,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,188. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

