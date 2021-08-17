1,102 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 45.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.93. 12,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

