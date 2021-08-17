$12.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $12.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.06 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $50.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla stock opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $679.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Tesla by 107.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 51.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

