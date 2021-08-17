$125.40 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post $125.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.91 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $529.24 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $546.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 4,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,839. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $538.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,192.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

