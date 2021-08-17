$129.55 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post sales of $129.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.40 million and the highest is $131.60 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

