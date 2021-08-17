13,747 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3,286.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of TTT opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

