14,114 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,498.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,405,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HPE opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

