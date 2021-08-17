144,093 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

