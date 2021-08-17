1,545 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 203.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $307.76 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $308.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $55,808,451. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.