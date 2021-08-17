$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $155.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $651.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,483. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Trustmark by 96,010.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $353,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.