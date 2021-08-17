$163.92 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $163.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $176.84 million. Amarin posted sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $644.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $692.89 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,389. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 136,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.