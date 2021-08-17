$165.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $165.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $632.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,287 shares of company stock worth $86,804,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,211. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -266.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.80. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.