17,926 Shares in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,368 in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

