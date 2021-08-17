18,590 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Separately, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 16.43 on Tuesday. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 16.27 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.