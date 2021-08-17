1,883 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $282,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.39. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $205.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.