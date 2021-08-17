$19.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $19.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $18.56 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $115.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $139.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Several research firms have commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

