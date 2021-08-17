$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

NYSE PII opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

