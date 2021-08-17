$2.39 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.63. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Moody’s by 2,622.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.78. 23,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,991. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

