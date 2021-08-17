$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 156,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,198. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.20.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.