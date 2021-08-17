$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 156,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,198. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.20.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

