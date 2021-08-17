23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ME. initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ME traded down 0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 7.29. 1,638,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,532. 23andMe has a 1-year low of 7.01 and a 1-year high of 18.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.90.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $12,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

