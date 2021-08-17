$241.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $241.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.83 million to $258.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,570 shares of company stock worth $2,497,468. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after acquiring an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 89,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

