25,084 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Equities research analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

