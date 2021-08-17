29,100 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

