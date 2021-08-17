$3.34 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Watsco reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 103,483.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 70.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

