360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CLSA decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

